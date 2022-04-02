Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90

Violence is continuing to rear its ugly head in the southern Israeli Bedouin town of Hura, located on the outskirts of Be’er Sheva.

An Israel Police officer was wounded Saturday in an attack by a Hura resident, according to a report by Ynet.

The 20-year-old suspect is accused of hurling rocks at the officer, who was hit in the head by one of the stones.

The officer was taken to Be’er Sheva’s Soroka Medical Center.

The attacker was arrested.

Ten days ago, four people were killed — including a rabbi — and two more were wounded in a terrorist attack carried out by a resident of Hura in Be’er Sheva.

4 Israelis Dead, 2 Wounded After Ram-and-Stab Terror Attack in Be’er Sheva

The terrorist, 34-year-old Muhammad Aleb Ahmad Abu Alkyan, was neutralized by a bus driver and a civilian, both of whom were armed and shot him.

Alkyan was a convicted terrorist who had served time in an Israeli prison for having established his own terrorist cell and having acted as a ‘spiritual teacher’ in passing on ISIS teachings and recruiting other supporters.

He was not the first: in 2015, an ISIS-supporting terrorist described by Bedouin leaders in Hura as a “quiet young man” also attacked soldiers, police and civilians, at Be’er Sheva’s central bus station.