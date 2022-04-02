Photo Credit: IDF

A terrorist cell responsible for multiple recent attacks against Israeli security forces was eliminated in the wee hours of Saturday in a joint IDF-Shin Bet operation that included forces from the undercover elite Duvdevan unit, the IDF said.

Advertisement



Four IDF soldiers were wounded in the clash.

הותר לפרסום: 4 לוחמים נפצעו בהיתקלות ליד ג'נין, אחד במצב קשה.

בקרב היריות עם שלושת המחבלים שחוסלו בכפר עראבה נפצע לוחם ימ"מ באורח קשה ופונה במסוק לבית החולים רמב"ם בחיפה.לוחם נוסף נפצע באורח בינוני ומצבם של השניים האחרים קל — יוסי יהושוע – Yossi Yehoshua (@YehoshuaYosi) April 2, 2022

One of the IDF special forces, listed in serious condition, was airlifted by helicopter to Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center.

A second soldier is in fair condition. The other two are in good condition, according to a report by Yediot Achronot military analyst Yossi Yehoshua.

The terror cell eliminated early Saturday was originally linked to the Tanzim faction of Fatah, the Palestinian Authority’s leading faction – headed by PA leader Mahmoud Abbas, according to a report by IDF Army Radio Galei Tzahal.

The cell operatives were on their way to carry out another attack when they were intercepted and killed in the Palestinian Authority village of Arava, near Jenin.

All three operatives were members of the Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, according to a statement issued by the group. PIJ identified the terrorists as members of its “Jerusalem unit,” and named them as Tzaib Ava’hra and Khalil T’valba of Jenin, and Saif Abu Lib’da of Tulkarem, Israel’s Channel 13 Arab affairs journalist Hezi Simantov reported.

הג׳יהאד האסלאמי הודיע רשמית : שלושת המחוסלים בעראבה הם פעילי הזרוע הצבאית של הגיהאד האסלאמי – פלוגות ירושלים. שמות המחוסלים : צאיב עבאהרה וח׳ליל טוואלבה מג’נין וסייף אבו ליבדה מטול כרם pic.twitter.com/wjsP0OYemJ — hezi simantov (@zeragil) April 2, 2022

One of the PIJ terrorists left a will written just prior to the impending, planned attack to provide “justification” for a PIJ rocket attack on Israel, Galei Tzahal reported.

חוליית המחבלים שחוסלו לפנות בוקר באזור ג'נין הייתה, במקור, שייכת לפלג התנזים של הפת"ח. שיוכה לג'יהאד האיסלאמי, ככתוב בצוואת אחד משלושת המחבלים שחוסלו, נעשה ככל הנראה סמוך לפיגוע, כדי לייצר נסיבות שיאפשרו לג'יהאד לירות רקטות לעבר ישראל@amirbarshalom — גלצ (@GLZRadio) April 2, 2022

A fourth member of the terror cell was arrested overnight in a special operation near the Palestinian Authority village of Shuveika, near Tulkarem, in the territory of the IDF’s Menashe Brigade, according to the IDF.

“An M16 assault weapon and ammunition was seized as well,” the IDF said.

“”There is now a desire of every terrorist organization to be prominent in the violent struggle against Israel,” said IDF Lt. Col Alon Eviatar, former Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT). “If Fatah decides to enter the battle, we will find ourselves in a very problematic situation.”