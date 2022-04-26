Photo Credit: Flash 90
Israel's Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau on the first night of Hanukkah, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, Nov. 28, 2021.

Israel’s Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi David Lau is asking the public to pray for the complete recovery of his wife, Rebetzin Feiga Lau.

Rebetzin Lau suffered a stroke during the Passover holiday and was flown directly to Beilinson Medical Center in Petach Tikvah, where she is currently listed in critical condition.

Advertisement

The public is asked to please pray for Feiga Tziporah bat Hadassah, “l’refuah sheleyma b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.”

Suggested psalms (Tehillim) are Chapters 6 and 20.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleSecurity Beefed Up After Death Threat to Bennett’s Family
Next articleMoldova Eyes Attacks on Breakaway Transnistria
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...