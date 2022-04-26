Photo Credit: Flash 90

Israel’s Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi David Lau is asking the public to pray for the complete recovery of his wife, Rebetzin Feiga Lau.

Rebetzin Lau suffered a stroke during the Passover holiday and was flown directly to Beilinson Medical Center in Petach Tikvah, where she is currently listed in critical condition.

Advertisement



The public is asked to please pray for Feiga Tziporah bat Hadassah, “l’refuah sheleyma b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.”

Suggested psalms (Tehillim) are Chapters 6 and 20.