Photo Credit: Moshe Shai / Flash 90

The recent rainy weather enjoyed by the State of Israel has brought a blessing to Lake Kinneret, where the water level rose by 2.5 centimeters (1 inch) between Monday and Tuesday.

According to Israel’s Water Authority, the water level in the lake has risen a total of nine centimeters (3.5 inches) in the past week.

At present, the level of the lake stands at 210.1 meters, just 1.30 meters below the upper red line, the level at which the Degania Dam is opened to avoid flooding.

Last year at this time, the water level was less than a meter — just 13 inches — below the upper red line.

Lake Kinneret is the largest body of water providing drinking water to the residents of Israel, although other sources, such as desalination plants, have also become available.