Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni / Flash 90

Thanks to the winter rains that have been falling freely from the skies over Israel for the past several weeks, the water level in Lake Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) is steadily rising, although there is still a ways to go before the lake reaches its full capacity.

The water level has risen 46 centimeters (18 inches) over the past week, and as of Tuesday (Feb. 6) stands at 210.34 meters (690 feet) below sea level, about 1.54 meters (five feet) below the upper red line (208.8 meters – 685 feet – below sea level), where the lake is at full capacity.

Advertisement





Israel has another month of winter left, so it is possible that this year the lake may indeed reach full capacity. Lake Kinneret is the country’s largest source of drinking water.

If the level of the lake reaches the upper red line, officials will be required to open the Degania Dam to prevent flooding.