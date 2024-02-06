Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni / Flash 90
General view of the area around Lake Kinneret in northern Israel February 20, 2021.

Thanks to the winter rains that have been falling freely from the skies over Israel for the past several weeks, the water level in Lake Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) is steadily rising, although there is still a ways to go before the lake reaches its full capacity.

The water level has risen 46 centimeters (18 inches) over the past week, and as of Tuesday (Feb. 6) stands at 210.34 meters (690 feet) below sea level, about 1.54 meters (five feet) below the upper red line (208.8 meters – 685 feet – below sea level), where the lake is at full capacity.

Advertisement


Israel has another month of winter left, so it is possible that this year the lake may indeed reach full capacity. Lake Kinneret is the country’s largest source of drinking water.

If the level of the lake reaches the upper red line, officials will be required to open the Degania Dam to prevent flooding.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleCaution To Antisemites: Don’t Be So Sure Of Yourselves
Next articleImpending IDF Op in Rafah Shakes Up Gazans
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR