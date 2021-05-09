Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
Iron Dome anti-missile defense battery set up in the southern Israeli city of Sderot fires an intercepting missile.

Arab media reports that at least two rockets were launched at southern Israel by Gaza terrorists at around 9:15 pm Sunday night.

One rocket was intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile defense system, indicating the projectile was headed towards, and would have landed in, a populated area.

Ashkelon is located just 27 miles (43 kilometers) from Israel’s border with Gaza.

A 26-year-old woman who lives in Ashkelon was taken to the city’s Barzilai Medical Center for a mild facial injury; the woman slipped and fell while rushing for a bomb shelter during the attack.

The Red Alert incoming rocket siren activated in Ashkelon and its industrial area as well as in number of the Gaza border towns of Mevaki’im, Zikim, Yad Mordechai, Carmim and Netiv Ha’Asara.

It is not yet clear where the other rocket/s landed.

