Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour

Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey is expected to resign from his post, according to CNBC, which quoted “people familiar with the situation.”

Dorsey, 45, has long held a dual role as CEO of the Square payment-processing company, as well as leading Twitter.

Critics have claimed that Dorsey, who recently began to take an interest in cryptocurrencies, cannot effectively manage both firms, each of which is worth billions of dollars.

The price of Twitter shares rose by 3.8 percent before 10 am in response to the news.