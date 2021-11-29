Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour
President Donald J. Trump meets with Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey on April 23, 2019, in the Oval Office of the White House.

Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey is expected to resign from his post, according to CNBC, which quoted “people familiar with the situation.”

Dorsey, 45, has long held a dual role as CEO of the Square payment-processing company, as well as leading Twitter.

Advertisement

Critics have claimed that Dorsey, who recently began to take an interest in cryptocurrencies, cannot effectively manage both firms, each of which is worth billions of dollars.

The price of Twitter shares rose by 3.8 percent before 10 am in response to the news.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleWhere Am I: A Room Under a Wall
Next articleIsraeli Govt Okays Immigration of Thousands of Ethiopians
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...