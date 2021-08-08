Photo Credit: courtesy, Fire & Rescue of Judea & Samaria

Residents of a neighborhood in the Western Samaria Jewish community of Alfe Menashe were ordered to evacuate their homes early Sunday afternoon in the face of a massive, oncoming blaze.

The wildfire was reported to be at the outskirts of the town of 8,000 Israeli Jews when the Israel Police officers began to implement evacuation orders for residents of a street that where flames had already reached the neighborhood.

The fire was moving rapidly with the aid of strong winds in the region.

Four firefighting aircraft and numerous groundcrew teams of firefighters were deployed to fight the flames.

The cause of the fire is unclear.