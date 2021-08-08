Photo Credit: MFA

A team of 16 Israeli firefighters has landed in Greece to assist in dealing with the severe fires that are plaguing the country.

Greece is experiencing its worst heatwave in more than 30 years and in the last 10 days, more than 56,000 hectares have been burnt in hundreds of fire.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes.

The Israeli firefighting team, which joined teams from another 16 countries, was formed following a request from the Greek government for assistance in dealing with the fires.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid stated Friday that “Israel is coming to Greece’s aid out of friendship and mutual aid.”

“The entire region is facing challenges that are a result of climate change, and the fires pose a threat to lives and property. I am grateful to the Israeli firefighters who undertook to come to the aid of our Greek friends on behalf of the State of Israel,” he said.

The Israeli relief operation is taking place immediately following Lapid’s meetings with his Greek and Cypriot counterparts, and “is further expression of the strong bonds of friendship between Israel, Greece and Cyprus,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

Israel Ambassador to Greece Yossi Amrani said that “the terrible scenes we are witnessing in recent days haven’t left any Israeli indifferent to Greece in this difficult time of challenge.”

“Israel stands side by side with Greece in friendship and love for the country and people we feel so close to. At this difficult time, our hearts and thoughts are with the people and communities,” he said.

Israel has previously dispatched firefighting aid to Cyprus, Greece, and other European countries, and at time of need, Cyprus and other countries have helped Israel contend with its fires.

Israel, Greece and Cyprus have conducted joint firefighting exercises in the past.