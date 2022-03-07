Photo Credit: Courtesy, El Al

Israel’s Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency has reached an agreement on security with officials at Dubai Airport.

The agreement comes after a dispute that began several months ago over who would manage security arrangements at the airport.

Officials in Dubai had nixed the idea of Shin Bet personnel being posted at the airport, saying it would undermine the emirate’s sovereignty.

Details of the agreement reached between the Shin Bet and Dubai were not released.

Shin Bet security officers typically secure operations for Israel’s national carrier, ELAL Airlines, and other Israeli airlines abroad as well as at its home airport in Tel Aviv, Ben Gurion International Airport.

A special security division of ELAL manages the security operation on behalf of all Israeli airlines for an annual fee, according to a report by the Paddle Your Own Kanoo industry news website.