Photo Credit: Flash 90

City engineers were forced to close a section of Ibn Gvirol Street in Tel Aviv after a sinkhole opened Sunday in a section not far from the city’s municipal building.

The site of the sinkhole is also located in an area where excavations are being carried out in preparation for construction of the city’s Light Rail system.

No casualties were reported, and drivers were asked to choose alternative routes for the time being.

Earlier this month, a similar sinkhole opened in the parking lot of a residential building in Hod Hasharon, prompting firefighters to evacuate tenants in nearby buildings as a precautionary measure.

In September, a large sinkhole appeared on the Ayalon Highway’s Hashalom Interchange exit in Tel Aviv, leading to closure of the highway for several days.

The highway sinkhole, which was 15 meters deep (50 feet), was allegedly caused by construction work on the nearby Azrieli Spiral Tower and was subsequently filled in.