Outgoing IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi arrived Sunday in the United States for five days of meetings in his final official visit to the US Defense Department and the American military.

Kochavi is expected to discuss the various current security challenges in the Middle East — primary among them, the threats posed by Iran — during the meetings.

The IDF chief is slated to meet with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, CIA head William Burns, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog, as well as with other senior military officials.

Kochavi will also participate in a joint situational assessment and panel discussion with CENTCOM Commander General Michael Kurilla, who visited the Jewish State last week.

Undoubtedly the IDF chief will discuss the issue of Iran beginning to produce kamikaze drones on Russian soil to help Moscow with its war on Ukraine, as well as last week’s UAV attack on an Israeli-owned oil tanker near the coast of Oman by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) air force, using a Shahed-136 drone. The attack caused damage but no injuries.