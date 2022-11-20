Photo Credit: courtesy

The Jewish Press regrets to inform its readers that revered posek and writer Rabbi Shraga Feivel Cohen, zt”l passed away on Sunday at the age of 85 in Lakewood, New Jersey.

Rabbi Cohen zt”l served for decades as the leader of Khal Tomchei Torah in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Flatbush (Ocean Avenue between Avenues N and O) before moving to Lakewood several years ago to live in the community of Pine River Village.

The rabbi authored the acclaimed series of sacred tomes on the Shulchan Aruch, Badei Hashulchan.

The funeral is to be held Sunday afternoon first in Lakewood and then in Flatbush before the rabbi is flown to his final resting place in Israel.

Baruch HaDayan HaEmet.