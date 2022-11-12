Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

The international Standard & Poor credit rating firm reaffirmed the State of Israel’s credit rating of AA- on Saturday, with a rating forecast of “stable.”

But although the company’s forecast for 2022 predicted a growth of six percent – similar to the forecast of the Bank of Israel – S&P predicted only a two percent growth for 2023.

The forecast comes against the background of the expected slowdown in Israel’s trade partners, including the United States and Europe.

The company said it anticipates the growth rate in the long term will stabilize at 3.5 percent, and that on an annual level, the budget will be balanced.