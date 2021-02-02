Photo Credit: Elliott Brown / Wikimedia

A suspect has been arrested in Tuesday’s firebombing next to a synagogue in the Golders Green section of London.

Police confirmed the incident took place close to the synagogue but was not believed to be antisemitic or terror related, according to Justin Cohen, news editor and co-publisher of the British Jewish News outlet.

Police confirm Golders Green incident close to synagogue but NOT believed to be antisemitic or terror related. No injuries and man involved has been detained — Justin Cohen (@CohenJust) February 2, 2021

Police cordoned off the area as firefighters worked to extinguish the small fire near the building.

We are told the incident in Golders Green on Tuesday afternoon was not terror related. BUT man screaming and shouting abuse outside one of the synagogues and when police arrived, he chucked his Molotov cocktail on a car instead of fire bombing the synagogue. Suspect now arrested. pic.twitter.com/bQTCeLKYDP — James Marlow (@James_J_Marlow) February 2, 2021

No injuries were reported in the incident.