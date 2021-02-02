Photo Credit: Elliott Brown / Wikimedia
A suspect has been arrested in Tuesday’s firebombing next to a synagogue in the Golders Green section of London.

Police confirmed the incident took place close to the synagogue but was not believed to be antisemitic or terror related, according to Justin Cohen, news editor and co-publisher of the British Jewish News outlet.

Police cordoned off the area as firefighters worked to extinguish the small fire near the building.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

