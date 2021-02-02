Photo Credit: Hillel Maeir/TPS

IDF troops apprehended on Tuesday a “suspicious” shepherd who “intentionally” crossed the Alpha Line from Syria into Israel.

The suspect has been transferred to security forces for further questioning.

The Israel-Syria border consists of two lines which are separated by a 155-square-mile buffer zone. The buffer zone lies in Syrian territory and is monitored by the UN. The Alpha Line is where the UN buffer zone ends and Israeli territory begins.

Hezbollah regularly uses shepherds to gather intelligence and check the readiness of the forces stationed on the border.

IDF troops stationed on Israel’s border with Lebanon captured and arrested a Lebanese man who intentionally crossed into Israeli territory in mid-January, apparently acting as a scout for the Hezbollah terror organization.

The man, a shepherd, intentionally crossed the Blue Line from Lebanon into Israeli territory in the Har Dov area.

He admitted in his investigation to being a Hezbollah employee who was paid for his efforts to spy on Israel.