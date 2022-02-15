Photo Credit: The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington @JFGW / Twitter

A series of swastikas spray-painted across various locations in Wilmington, Delaware are being investigated by police in the city after they appeared late Friday night.

Wilmington is the hometown of President Joe Biden.

At least four swastikas were painted on signs at the Columbus Inn restaurant, a billboard on Union Street and on the Brandywine Counseling and Community Services center.

“We’re extremely disturbed to learn of the defacing of businesses and property with swastikas in Wilmington,” the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) office in Philadelphia said Tuesday in a tweeted statement.

“This hateful act reinforces the need to teach about antisemitism and hate. We know that law enforcement is already investigating and hope that the investigation will be swift,” the ADL wrote.

“Any sort of symbols of this nature does make the Jewish community concerned and fearful of other acts of hate in the community,” Jennifer Steinberg of the Jewish Federation of Delaware told ABC-6 News. “Enough people know what a swastika means and can feel upset and threatened by that symbol.”

Hate crimes increased 40 percent in Delaware in the year between 2020 to 2021, according to the Department of Justice.

The Criminal Investigations Division of Wilmington Police is conducting the investigation, according to CBS News.

No arrests have yet been made.