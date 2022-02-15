Photo Credit: Flash 90

A Palestinian Authority terrorist who was jailed in Israel and released several months ago, was killed Tuesday afternoon during clashes with Israeli military forces in the Arab village of Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah, in the Benjamin region.

“Some 20 Palestinian rioters threw rocks and rioted near a military guard post near a major traffic lane near the village of Nabi Saleh in the patrol area of the Ephraim Brigade,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

“The suspects threw rocks at an IDF force stationed at the scene, who responded with measures to disperse riots and a detention procedure that included live gunfire. The claim that a Palestinian was killed as a result of the shooting is under investigation,” the IDF said.

Arab sources claimed Nihad Barghouti, who returned home several months ago after serving a prison term in Israel for security offenses, was critically injured with a gunshot wound to his upper body during the violence.

Barghouti had posted hostile messages on Facebook, including one that said “only die in a hail of lead bullets,” according to Ynet.

He died of his wounds shortly after arrival at a local hospital.