Photo Credit: Wikimedia / UK Foreign and Commowealth Office

Syria’s veteran Foreign Minister and deputy Prime Minister Walid al-Muallem has died at the age of 79, state television reported early Monday.

Although there were no details released on the cause of death, the minister had for years been in poor health with heart problems.

A member of the ruling Ba’ath Party, Muallem served in his post as foreign minister from 2006 to 2020, and as deputy prime minister from 2012 to 2020.

From 2012 until his death, Muallem appeared on the European Union Sanctions List, because as a government minister of Syria, he shared responsibility for President Bashar al-Assad’s violent suppression of his country’s civilian population.