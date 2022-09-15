Photo Credit: Pixabay

For the second year in a row, the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology is Europe’s top-ranked university in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), according to the prestigious international CSRankings, which ranks top computer science institutions around the world.

In addition to claiming the aforementioned top spot for Europe and Israel, the university placed 16th in the world in AI, and 10th in the world in the subfield of learning systems.

The Technion is establishing an AI community that will empower its student body and researchers working in all fields of artificial intelligence and deepen the Technion’s many collaborations with industry and academia in these fields.

Some 150 Technion researchers are currently involved in Tech.AI, the Technion’s Center for Artificial Intelligence (formerly MLIS, the Machine Learning and Intelligent Systems).

Tech.AI researchers apply advanced methodologies and tools at the forefront of artificial intelligence in a variety of fields including data science, medical research, mechanical engineering, civil engineering, architecture, and biology.

The effort is led by Professor Shie Mannor from the Andrew and Erna Viterbi Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering; Professor Assaf Schuster from the Henry and Marilyn Taub Faculty of Computer Science: and Professor Shai Shen-Orr from the Technion’s Rapaport Faculty of Medicine.

“This environment currently comprises about 150 researchers from a variety of faculties, research centers with extensive activity, and a growing number of study programs in the field and research initiatives and programs that are the result of collaborations between the Technion and the leading companies and organizations in Israel and the world,” Mannor explained.

The Tech.AI center has partnerships with leading companies such as Pfizer and IBM and leading medical institutions in Israel and the world, including the Rambam Health Care Campus and the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.