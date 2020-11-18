Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

Faced with the shutdown of the art and culture sector due to COVID-19, Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality is launching a season of performances and initiatives that will include hundreds of events every week across the city.

The municipality intends to continue organizing cultural events throughout the winter months, forecasting that the arts sector – including major performance venues, museums and theaters – will remain shut beyond the government’s initial reopening plan (December 2020).

At the same time, the municipality is continuing its efforts to reopen cultural venues in a creative manner. Last week, Tel Aviv-Yafo Mayor Ron Huldai proposed a plan for the reopening of open-air venues to the health and culture ministers, including performances in stadiums and amphitheaters until the city’s traditional venues reopen their doors.

“Culture has been the lifeblood of the first Hebrew city since its establishment, and also provides a livelihood for 150,000 citizens who have been left behind since the outbreak of COVID-19,” Huldai said.

“Therefore, we will hold hundreds of events every week to provide a livelihood for thousands of people, medicine for the souls of tens of thousands of residents, and hope for an entire sector that feels abandoned and neglected.”

The activities will include performances in parks, on boulevards, in yards and on rooftops, online workshops and lectures, special activities for seniors in the open air and activities for disabled residents as well. In addition, poetry, light festivals, press photography and art festivals will in public spaces and online will be offered much of the time free of charge, some of which will include unique musical performances as well. Even free fishing rods will be offered at the entrance to Jaffa Port, albeit limited to DigiTel Resident Card holders.

For more details and many more activities, take a look at the Tel Aviv-Yafo Tourism website: https://visit.tel-aviv.gov.il/.