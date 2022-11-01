Photo Credit: Moshe Shai / Flash 90

Israel Police have arrested an Israeli Arab man in connection with an attempted kidnapping Tuesday in Tiberias, in northern Israel.

The attack took place on Israel’s Election Day.

The suspect attempted to grab a woman in her twenties and force her into his car on David Remez Street, according to Israel’s Channel 12 News journalist Amit Segal.

תיעוד נסיון החטיפה ב-טבריה. ערבי ניסה לחטוף יהודיה על רקע לאומני, נחקר כעת בשבכ pic.twitter.com/6HOWJw5igJ — בז news (@1717Bazz) November 1, 2022

The would-be victim, however, managed to escape and immediately contacted police.

Officers who arrived at the scene arrested a 51-year-old resident of the Galilee town of Yafa an-Naseriye.

Police said the incident is suspected to have been an attempted terrorist attack.

The suspected kidnapper was turned over for questioning by the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency.