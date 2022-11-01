Photo Credit: Moshe Shai / Flash 90
Tiberias

Israel Police have arrested an Israeli Arab man in connection with an attempted kidnapping Tuesday in Tiberias, in northern Israel.

The attack took place on Israel’s Election Day.

The suspect attempted to grab a woman in her twenties and force her into his car on David Remez Street, according to Israel’s Channel 12 News journalist Amit Segal.

The would-be victim, however, managed to escape and immediately contacted police.

Officers who arrived at the scene arrested a 51-year-old resident of the Galilee town of Yafa an-Naseriye.

Police said the incident is suspected to have been an attempted terrorist attack.

The suspected kidnapper was turned over for questioning by the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency.

Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

