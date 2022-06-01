Photo Credit: Majdi Fathi/TPS

A terrorist commander died Wednesday in Gaza from wounds he sustained during the May 2021 mini-war between Hamas and Israel.

The announcement was made by the al-Quds Brigades military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist organization.

Yasser Attia al-Masry was the commander of the Deir al-Balah Brigade in the al-Quds Brigades.

Al-Masry was seriously wounded in May 2021 during Operation Guardian of the Walls, known by the Arabs as Operation ‘Sword of Jerusalem.’