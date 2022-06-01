Photo Credit: courtesy

The Hamas terrorist who murdered 18-year-old Dvir Sorek near Kibbutz Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion was sentenced on Tuesday to life plus 25 years in prison.

The sentence was handed down in an Israeli military court nearly three years after the young yeshiva student and off-duty IDF soldier was stabbed to death.

The killer, Ahmad Asafra, was also ordered to pay $450,000 to Sorek’s family.

At the time of his murder, Sorek was in a program that combines Torah study with military service. The murder came nearly 19 years after his maternal grandfather, Rabbi Benjamin Herling, was shot to death by terrorists near Shechem.

Young Sorek was returning home after having gone to Jerusalem to buy books for his teacher as an end-of-term gift when he was ambushed by the terrorist.

His body was found by the side of the road, still holding tightly to the books he had purchased.

Arabs in a nearby Palestinian Authority village celebrated the murder by handing out sweets in the streets and lighting fireworks.

Asafra’s home was demolished by IDF forces in November 2019, four months after he murdered the young student.