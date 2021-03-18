Photo Credit: Library of Congress

On May 17, 1969, Golda Meir became the first female Prime Minister of the State of Israel at age 70, a monumental event marked as part of Women’s History Month.

Meir, who served as Israel’s fourth prime minister from 1969 to 1974, was the fourth woman in history to lead a national government, and the first to hold a passport of the newborn State of Israel.

52 years ago today, Golda Meir became the first female Prime Minister of Israel, and the fourth woman in history to lead a national government. ?? Her legacy continues to be an inspiration to us all.#WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/oVdDYnjCfj — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) March 17, 2021

