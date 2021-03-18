Photo Credit: Library of Congress
Golda Meir, Prime Minister of Israel from 1969 to 1974.

On May 17, 1969, Golda Meir became the first female Prime Minister of the State of Israel at age 70, a monumental event marked as part of Women’s History Month.

Meir, who served as Israel’s fourth prime minister from 1969 to 1974, was the fourth woman in history to lead a national government, and the first to hold a passport of the newborn State of Israel.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
