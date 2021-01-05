Photo Credit: Pixabay

Three new members of the Jewish congressional caucus were sworn in as the 117th Congress commenced on Sunday.

Reps. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.), Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.) and Kathy Manning (D-N.C.) were sworn in, along with hundreds of other members of Congress.

Currently, there are 35 Jewish members of Congress.

The Democrats have narrowly kept their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives after Republicans flipped more than a dozen seats in the Nov. 3 elections. The Republicans hold the majority in the U.S. Senate ahead of Tuesday’s two-seat runoffs in Georgia, which will determine control of the upper chamber for at least the next two years.