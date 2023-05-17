Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
(illustrative) Tnuva milk in Jerusalem on May 2, 2023.

Israeli food giant Tnuva has announced an additional increase in the price of its products.

The price hike, which tops seven percent, comes just a week after the company raised the price of its milk by 4.6 percent.

Prices will rise by an average of 7.3 percent on products from the company’s “Delicacy,” “Mama Chicken” and “Olivia” lines. In addition, the price of “Tirat Zvi” will increase by five percent, for the first time in 15 years.

“The price is being updated in light of the sharp increase in the cost of goods and raw materials in the last two years, including the price of flour, chicken breast, beef, oil and vegetables, in addition to the price of electricity, fuel, water, and wages,” the company said.

