Photo Credit: Ehud Amiton / TPS

International food giant Unilever has announced it will raise its prices on July 1, according to a report by Israel’s Channel 12 News.

The corporate conglomerate manufactures Telma breakfast cereas, including “kariot” and corn flakes, as well as “Klick” chocolate products.

Unilever also produces cleaning and laundry products such as “Badin,” “Dove,” “Pinuk” and others.

Ben & Jerry’s Israel ice cream brand, which is also owned by Unilever, announced a similar price hike last week.

The latest price hike follows a wave of other initiated by Tnuva, Osem, Strauss, Diplomat, Terra, Wili Food, and more.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday in his opening remarks to the weekly cabinet meeting that a ministerial committee is being formed to focus on the fight against the rise in the cost of living.

“The fight against the cost of living tops our government’s list of national priorities,” Netanyahu said. “We will take determined and strong action to lower prices in all areas.”