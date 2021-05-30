Photo Credit: 10 Downing Street, London / Wikimedia
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symmonds on UK Commonwealth Day March 9 2020.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tied the knot with partner Carrie Symmonds Saturday night in a small, quiet ceremony held in London at Westminster Abbey.

“The whole thing was conducted in great secrecy and carefully planned,” a source told British media. The couple has been engaged since February 2020.

The ceremony – Johnson’s third time around – was held under coronavirus restrictions, with fewer than 30 guests, including the couple’s one-year-old son Wilfred.

Johnson, 56 and Symmonds, 33, were accompanied at their ceremony by two “official witnesses.”

Mazel tov!

