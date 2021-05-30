Photo Credit: Ben Dori / Flash 90

Yamina Party chairperson Naftali Bennett postponed a 10 am faction meeting on Sunday in order to have enough time to discuss a new proposal from the Likud Party.

The Likud, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, offered a triple rotation with Tikva (New Hope) Party chairperson Gideon Sa’ar to serve first as prime minister for 15 months.

Sa’ar’s rotation would be followed by a 2-year stint with Netanyahu. Bennett would serve as prime minister in the final rotation for 15 months.

The Yamina faction meeting was postponed to 2 pm.

According to a report by Israel’s Channel 12 News, Yamina Party leader Ayelet Shaked was given an ultimatum to finalize the formation of a right-wing government by 10 pm Sunday or learn to live with the party in a coalition with Lapid.

Shaked has not supported a deal with Lapid’s center-left party.