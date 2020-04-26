Photo Credit: Haim Zach / GPO
Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside 10 Downing Street, September 5, 2019.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to full-time work at Number Ten Downing on Monday after spending two weeks at Chequers, his country home, recuperating from the COVID-19 novel coronavirus following a week-long stay in the hospital that included three nights in the intensive care unit.

Although he was ordered by his doctor to do no work during his convalescence, Johnson spoke by telephone with Queen Elizabeth and US President Donald Trump. He also met with senior British government ministers to discuss the next stage in the UK response to the pandemic.

Advertisement

Johnson was admitted on April 5 to St. Thomas’ Medical Center in central London after the symptoms of the virus continued to persist after a ten-day period.

Following his discharge Johnson said in his classic, blunt style that his condition could have “gone either way” and lavishly praised each member of the staff who cared for him, by name.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleThe Big Green Dumpster
Next articleIn Search Of A Teudat Zehut
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...