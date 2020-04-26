Photo Credit: Haim Zach / GPO

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to full-time work at Number Ten Downing on Monday after spending two weeks at Chequers, his country home, recuperating from the COVID-19 novel coronavirus following a week-long stay in the hospital that included three nights in the intensive care unit.

Although he was ordered by his doctor to do no work during his convalescence, Johnson spoke by telephone with Queen Elizabeth and US President Donald Trump. He also met with senior British government ministers to discuss the next stage in the UK response to the pandemic.

Advertisement



Johnson was admitted on April 5 to St. Thomas’ Medical Center in central London after the symptoms of the virus continued to persist after a ten-day period.

Following his discharge Johnson said in his classic, blunt style that his condition could have “gone either way” and lavishly praised each member of the staff who cared for him, by name.