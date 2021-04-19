Photo Credit: Courtesy, AstraZeneca

The World Health Organization has arranged for the Palestinian Authority to receive a shipment of 72,000 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine under WHO’s international COVAX program.

The vaccines arrived Saturday at Ben Gurion International Airport and after processing were delivered Monday morning to representatives of the Ramallah government via the Beituniya Crossing.

Advertisement



Out of that shipment, some 28,800 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were transferred to Hamas-run Gaza via the Kerem Shalom Crossing with the rest allocated for the Palestinian Authority, the IDF said.

IDF Initiates Op to Vaccinate PA Residents Working in Israel

The Ramallah government has so far received some 196,200 doses from various sources, including 100,000 Chinese Sinopharm vaccines, 10,000 Russian Sputnik doses, some Pfizer doses and the AstraZenaca vaccines.

Israel has already inoculated more than 100,000 Palestinian Authority citizens who commute daily to work in the Jewish State.

Some 105,000 PA Arabs were vaccinated by Israeli medical teams with Moderna vaccines at eight different locations throughout Judea and Samaria.