Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
Yamina Party head Naftali Bennett gives a press conference at the Knesset in Jerusalem on May 30, 2021.

For those who had any doubts about whether incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is a university graduate, wonder no more.

Hebrew-language journalist Moti Kastel of Israel’s Channel 20 News outlet reports that Bennett indeed completed a Bachelors’ Degree in Law (LLB) at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Behold!

Bennett’s degree is dated 12 Adar 5774 (12 February 2014). The new prime minister is to be sworn into his new office and position in life this coming Sunday afternoon at 4 pm.

