For those who had any doubts about whether incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is a university graduate, wonder no more.

Hebrew-language journalist Moti Kastel of Israel’s Channel 20 News outlet reports that Bennett indeed completed a Bachelors’ Degree in Law (LLB) at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

פרסום ראשון: בעקבות הפרסומים האחרונים בעניינו של מר בנט פניתי לאוניברסיטה העברית וזו שלחה אליי את תעודת הבוגר שלו. אני עוד אתקוף את הנוכל והרבה. אבל מחובתי להביא את הדברים לידיעת הציבור.

במעט שהוא לא שיקר- הוא לא שיקר. בניגוד אליו- אמינות ויושרה מעל הכל. pic.twitter.com/sZOXS3sxWd — moti kastel מוטי קסטל (@KastelMoti) June 10, 2021

Bennett’s degree is dated 12 Adar 5774 (12 February 2014). The new prime minister is to be sworn into his new office and position in life this coming Sunday afternoon at 4 pm.