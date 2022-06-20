Photo Credit: Hagit Rabinowitz / Flash 90

The cabinet has approved a proposal to establish a committee to pursue the entry of foreign retail chains to Israel.

The approval Sunday will see the establishment of a special steering committee for the task, led by the Economy and Industry Ministry.

International retail chains characterized by high levels of innovation vis-à-vis advanced methods, processes and means of operation do not currently have a footprint in Israel.

Some of the reasons for that absence, according to the Economy Ministry, include the lack of such companies in the country, which reduces the attractiveness of coming to Israel.

Other reasons include the relatively small size of the Israeli economy, language gaps and unique obstacles such as a shortage of workers and a significant regulatory and bureaucratic burden, the ministry said.

Creation of a committee to address these issues, the ministry said, will “provide a response to these and other issues that impede foreign chains’ entry into the country, and create significant competition.”

The committee is expected to oversee and allow for rapid and innovative responses to issues such as:

Making information accessible, quickly answering such questions that a foreign retail chain may have,

Overseeing responses to regulatory and other requirements, concentrating insights, dealing with regulatory issues including those regarding the time it takes to get a foreign retail business up and running in Israel, and

Encouraging broad thinking on easing regulatory restrictions and formulating solutions to necessary issues.

“The foregoing will be in cooperation with the relevant regulators and include – to the extent necessary – recommendations regarding business permits for foreign companies and temporary work visas for the companies’ foreign employees that are necessary in the preliminary stages of entry by the chains,” the ministry said.

The reform is designed to allow easier entry of imported products to the Israeli economy and expand the circle of new and veteran importers and retailers who will be able to more easily bring in a range of brands, thus increasing competition in the markets and reducing the cost-of-living in the Israeli economy, the ministry added.