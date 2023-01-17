Photo Credit: Courtesy
The Assault Rifle Combat Application System (ACRAS) is “a step change in the lethality, mission effectiveness and survivability of dismounted soldiers in both day and night,” said Elbit.

Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it signed a contract in an amount of approximately $95 million with the Israeli Ministry of Defense (IMoD) to supply and maintain advanced electro-optical systems for the IDF infantry forces. The contract will be performed over a period of 10 years.

As part of the contract, Elbit Systems will supply long-range deployable observation systems and tactical target acquisition systems. In addition, the contract includes maintenance services for the electro-optical systems produced by the Company.

Oren Sabag, General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR & EW: “Our tactical electro-optical systems improve force protection, accuracy and the quick closing of the sensor-to-shooter loop. This contract, which also includes long-term warranty and maintenance services, will significantly increase the upkeep and readiness of our systems in the field.”

