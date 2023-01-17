Photo Credit: Courtesy

Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it signed a contract in an amount of approximately $95 million with the Israeli Ministry of Defense (IMoD) to supply and maintain advanced electro-optical systems for the IDF infantry forces. The contract will be performed over a period of 10 years.

As part of the contract, Elbit Systems will supply long-range deployable observation systems and tactical target acquisition systems. In addition, the contract includes maintenance services for the electro-optical systems produced by the Company.

Oren Sabag, General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR & EW: “Our tactical electro-optical systems improve force protection, accuracy and the quick closing of the sensor-to-shooter loop. This contract, which also includes long-term warranty and maintenance services, will significantly increase the upkeep and readiness of our systems in the field.”