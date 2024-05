Photo Credit: Oren Nahshon / Flash 90

As of Sunday June 2nd the price of gasoline in Israel will be reduced.

The maximum price per liter of unleaded 95 octane gasoline for a consumer at a self-service station (including VAT) will not exceed 7.52 Shekels ($2.03) per liter, a decrease of 0.38 Shekels ($0.10) per liter from the previous update. The supplement for full service will be 0.22 Shekels per liter (including VAT), unchanged from the previous update.