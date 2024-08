Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90

The Bank of Israel reported that Israel’s foreign exchange reserves at the end of July 2024 stood at $213.634 billion, an increase of $3.353 billion from their level at the end of the previous month.

The Bank said the increase was mainly the result of a revaluation[a] that increased the reserves by approximately $4,278 million. This increase was partly offset by the government’s foreign exchange activities totaling approximately $932 million.

