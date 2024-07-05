Photo Credit: Flash 90

Israel’s Ministerial Committee to Combat the Cost of Living unanimously approved that the European standard for importation of goods will apply automatically and will override any Israeli current Israeli rules.

The move is being made to bring down the cost of numerous consumer goods such as electronic appliances. There will be discounts on dozens of consumer products such as diapers, washing powders, dishwashing liquid, computers, mobile phones and other everyday consumer products.

Prime Minister Netanyahu: “The government is uniting to cut the bureaucracy that costs the citizen money and burdens the pockets of the citizens of Israel.”

“These are layers upon layers of bureaucracy over the years that we want to correct now in the process we will advance to allow the import of baby products, electrical products and the import of other products, which can also be installed in the State of Israel. Of course, competition will lower prices in many other areas,” he added.

Economy Minister Nir Barkat said that his government is opening Israel to tens of thousands of “cheap products from Europe, without barriers, without unnecessary standards and without the control of monopolies and cartels”

