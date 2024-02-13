Photo Credit: Israel Bonds

As the state has done since 1993, Ohio has acquired an Israel Bond, this one at a three-year fixed rate.

“Israel’s need for support remains as they continue their fight against terrorism,” said Ohio’s treasurer, Robert Sprague. “Not only do Israel Bonds help provide much-needed liquidity to Israel, but their solid repayment history and competitive rates also provide a sound investment for Ohio and a great fit on our bond ladder.”

Israel has never missed a payment on interest or principal since the founding of the program, according to the entity.

The bond will mature in three years at an interest rate of 4.81%. More than 115 other state and municipal agencies have similarly made such an investment. Ohio is one of the country’s largest buyers of Israel Bonds, now holding $262.5 million.

Last year, Israel Bonds set a new record, bringing in $2.7 billion worldwide, in part as a result of the war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“For as long as the war lasts, and then in the peaceful days that we are all hoping and praying for, Israel Bonds will work tirelessly to ensure that the country we hold close to our hearts continues to thrive,” said Dani Naveh, president and CEO of Israel Bonds.