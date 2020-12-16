Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

Business leaders from the Jewish State and the Kingdom of Morocco are set to gather in Tel Aviv on December 25 to discuss the inauguration of a new Israel-Morocco Chamber of Commerce.

The move follows the announcement of a new normalization agreement between Israel and Morocco as the circle of peace widens to include the kingdom with the three other signatories to the Abraham Accords – the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Sudan.

Morocco is the sixth member of the Arab League to normalize relations with Israel, after Egypt and Jordan.

According to an exclusive report by the official portal of the Israel-France Chamber of Commerce and Industry, IsraelValley, the Chamber’s President, Daniel Rouach is preparing for a meeting of some 15 figures from the business world to be present.

Rouach, born in Morocco, has retained strong ties with his birthplace according to IsraelValley.

Those expected to attend the meeting – to take place via Zoom as well as in person — are leaders in the banking, tech, agro-industry and consulting sectors.