Rafael Advanced Defense Systems will allegedly supply Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile defense system to Morocco, according to a report Saturday night on the French- and Arabic-language Moroccan news site, le Desk.

Morocco has allegedly expressed interest in buying the system, which “makes it possible to intercept projectiles and small targets: shells, rockets and drones.”

The Iron Dome is a mobile aerial defense system designed to intercept short-range rockets and missiles.

The system “would ensure better defense of the sand wall in the Sahara, but also of civil and military zones of a sensitive nature,” le Desk reported.

There has been no comment from Israel, Morocco or Rafael thus far.

On Thursday, Algeria deployed missiles near its border with Morocco after an incident in which Algeria said three of its citizens were killed in an operation carried out by the Moroccan army, according to Spanish newspaper Larazon.

Israel deploys the Iron Dome system in southern Israel to defend civilians from rocket and mortar fire launched at Israeli communities by terrorists in Gaza, and in central and northern Israel to defend civilians there from rocket fire launched by terrorists in Lebanon.

Morocco is the fourth signatory to the historic Abraham Accords normalization deals brokered by then-US President Donald Trump between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Rabat.