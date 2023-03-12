Photo Credit: Rebecca Nathan Kowalsky

Exactly three years ago, Israel’s largest charity dance production was in dress rehearsal for “Dames of the Dance 12” when the hall was forced to close, because of the Coronavirus lockdowns.

Like much of the world, the dancers were confined to their homes waiting for the day they would return to the stage. And now, exactly three years later, one hundred dancers return to the stage in ballet, jazz, hip hop, Mizrachi, tap, Broadway, Bollywood and more – in order to raise money for programs for families of Special Needs Children.

In the twelve years before Dames was abruptly cut short, the production has donated NIS 530,000 to charity, including kimcha d’pischa (Passover food), a lone soldiers home in Gush Etzion, the Boys’ Promenade (in memory of Eyal Yifrach, Naftali Fraenkel and Gilad Shaer who were kidnapped while hitchhiking in Gush Etzion), a trauma center, Merkaz Volume which helps children through music, Kashuella Farm, and the Gush Katif Brides Project.

Donations will be distributed by DAMES through the Gush Etzion Foundation.

This year, Dames of the Dance welcomes new groups from Bet Shemesh, Jerusalem and Tekoa along with its troupes from all over Gush Etzion and Efrat. A new generation of choreographers, all raised on the Dames stage, is joining its incredible veterans.

Tickets for the all-new Dames of the Dance on March 13, 16, 20: https://bit.ly/Dames2023