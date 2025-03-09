Photo Credit: ADI

Two sixth-grade students from the Epstein Hillel School in Marblehead, Massachusetts have invented a new “designer” patch for young patients who use a feeding tube due to dysphagia — difficulty swallowing.

Charlie Sobelman and Alice Dunn claimed the $1,000 grand prize in ADI’s ‘Make the Change Challenge’ STEM accessible design contest with their “Confidence Patch”, which provides a bit of personal style while securing gastronomy feeding tubes to prevent leakage.

Advertisement





The contest, now in its fifth year, drew more than 312 entries from students across North America to mark Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion Month (#JDAIM). The competition encouraged students to hack the modern world to help people with disabilities overcome challenges that hinder their independence and inclusion.

The proposed “Confidence Patch” involves a flexible, affordable product made out of SecondSkin, a medical-grade, transparent, adhesive barrier that is latex-free, waterproof, breathable, hypoallergenic and lasts up to five days. Like the adhesive bandages on the market for children, Sobelman and Dunn designed several colorful patterns that make the patches pop.

“We were watching a documentary about people with Dysphagia, and realized that some people can’t swallow at all and need a feeding tube. So, we came up with a way to help kids with feeding tubes who might be feeling bad about how they look,” the two students explained.

“We believe that these decorative patches will help them feel cool and comfortable with their disability and take the pressure off in social situations.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: