President Donald Trump has kept another campaign promise he made to American Jewry: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested a pro-terror campus agitator in New York City, revoking his student visa and green card.

Mahmoud Khalil, a Syrian national who graduated from Columbia University this past December, has been one of the leaders and instigators of anti-Israel student riots and takeovers of buildings on campus.

BREAKING: Mahmoud Khalil, a student at Columbia, has reportedly been detained by DHS and had his green card revoked. He was a lead negotiator in the 2024 encampment at Columbia and is seen here participating in last week’s sit-in at Barnard:pic.twitter.com/KH1sSahbpc — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) March 9, 2025

ICE officers from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) entered Khalil’s university-owned apartment near the campus on Saturday night and took him into custody, his attorney Amy Greer told the Associated Press (AP).

Greer said she was told by an ICE agent that the agency was enforcing a State Department directive to revoke Khalil’s student visa and green card in accordance with the president’s pledge to deport foreign student agitators who incite campus disturbances.

Mahmoud Khalil is currently being held in the ICE detention facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Instead of supporting the arrest of an antisemitic agitator, the university issued a statement warning students that there “have been reports of ICE around campus” and saying “law enforcement must have a judicial warrant to enter non-public university areas, including university buildings.”

This past Friday the Trump Administration also announced plans to pull some $400 million from Columbia in federal contracts and grants due to the university’s non-compliance with civil rights laws banning discrimination.

