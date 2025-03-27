Photo Credit: Eran Boker, IFCJ

Northern Israeli border communities have received a boost with NIS 1.5 million worth of new firefighting equipment.

Specially designed firefighting trailers were delivered for use by local first responders in the northern border communities at a ceremony in Kfar Vitkin.

In addition, a fully equipped firefighting trailer was delivered to the Eshkol Region, along the Gaza border.

The new equipment was provided by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews as a creative way to enable an immediate response by local authorities faced with flames ignited by rocket fire and drone attacks.

The Fellowship sponsored 10 custom-designed firefighting trailers, specifically made to connect to the armored vehicles already donated by the organization, to allow for local security and first responders to arrive safely at the site of an attack.

The trailers have the capacity to hold 2,000 liters of water, compared to 750 liters held in existing trailers, enabling a quick and efficient initial response to fires caused by rocket fire and UAVs until firefighting crews can arrive. The trailer is also equipped with a pump, firefighting hoses and additional firefighting equipment.

“Now that fighting has resumed near the southern border, we need to be sure that the North is also secure,” said Yael Eckstein, President of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.

“We recall the devastating fires that brought injury, death, and destruction in the North as a result of constant missile attacks. With this new equipment, the North will be fully prepared to fight these fires, should they occur. The Fellowship stands by its unshakable commitment to save Israeli lives.”

