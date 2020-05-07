Photo Credit: Sheba Medical Center

A new Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has been made possible due to a significant donation by philanthropist Roman Abramovich. The unit will provide crisis response in times of national emergencies such as pandemic outbreaks and missile attacks, and can be further expanded according to need.

Advertisement



Sheba Medical Center, Israel’s leading medical facility, has headed the national battle against the coronavirus. Throughout national military missions, Sheba also serves as the primary evacuation hospital.

Over the past several months Sheba has taken the lead in treatment and care of coronavirus patients, and has admitted the largest number of patients nationwide. Sheba established unique, dedicated facilities, the only ones of their kind in Israel, including a special maternity corona care unit, a psychiatric corona care unit, dialysis corona unit and a corona respiratory rehabilitation unit. To date these special units have treated dozens of patients.

The newly established Intensive Care Unit spans 5,400 sq.m. and covers three floors of the hospital’s underground parking lot. The infrastructure has been tailored to provide rapid response to pandemic outbreaks and – due to its subterranean location, is also suitable in times of all-out war.

Prof. Yitshak Kreiss, Director General of Sheba Medical Center said, “The Unit will provide hospitalization on a national level, in the event of an emergency. Mr. Abramovich is a long time donor of Sheba Medical Center and thanks to him, Israel has now increased its intensive care capabilities.”

Would you like more articles like this from Sheba Medical Center?



Sign up in the form above and receive the latest stories, reports, medical and scientific research, direct to your inbox, from JewishPress.com and from the Sheba Medical Center Tel HaShomer.

Subscribe to our Sheba Medical Center list