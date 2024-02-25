Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Donald Trump emerged victorious Saturday night in the South Carolina GOP primary, with 59.8% of the votes, advancing him further toward a rematch with President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, despite losing her home state, Nikki Haley remains determined to continue her campaign.

Haley, with 39.5% of the votes in a state where she once served as the governor, announced she would remain in the race until at least March 5, when more than a third of the delegates will have been allocated in Super Tuesday contests across 15 states. With additional states voting between now and March 5, including Michigan on Tuesday, Haley emphasized that her support reflects a desire among GOP voters for an alternative to Trump.

Advertisement





“I don’t believe Donald Trump can beat Joe Biden,” she said. “I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina, I would continue to run for President. I’m a woman of my word. I’m not giving up this fight when a majority of Americans disapprove of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden.”

Despite his huge victory, Saturday’s election does not bode well for the former president, as it appears that 40% of South Carolina GOP supporters will likely not turn out for him in November. In recent weeks, Haley’s message has become sharply anti-Trump, which means that the Republicans who voted for her share her views on the presumable party candidate.

At the same time, observers have noted that the bulk of Haley’s votes came from Columbia and Charleston, both being Democratic cities, suggesting her support came from registered Democrats.