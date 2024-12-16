Photo Credit: courtesy, Dr. Benyamin Rosental / BGU

Israeli researchers have been working intensively to find ways to restore marine life to good health, as climate change wreaks havoc beneath the waves.

Among the crises is the survival of the world’s corals: Climate change is bleaching and killing off vast amounts of the world’s coral due to rising sea temperatures.

The beautiful famed corals in the Gulf of Eilat are among those struggling to survive.

Dr. Benyamin Rosental of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and his colleagues have proposed an “out of the box” potential solution – transplanting stem cells from resilient individuals to revive them.

In a new paper published recently in Cell Reports, Rosental and Shani Talice and the rest of his team have for the first time established the feasibility of transplanting stem cells in sea anemones, which are closely related to corals.

The researchers determined that stem cells from the Hexacorallian, Nematostella vectensis did integrate, differentiate and proliferate in transplanted individuals.

Building on recent studies seeming to indicate that Hexacorallia have stem cells, Dr. Rosental and his team developed a unique method to isolate and implant stem cells. Their isolation method is applicable to other fields as well.

“The basic idea is to develop cellular therapy for corals, along the lines of “Bone Marrow Transplantation” in humans,” Rosental said.

“In humans we transplant bone marrow from a healthy individual to a recipient with severe immune deficiency in order to restore the immune system through the blood stem cells, which reside in the bone marrow. In corals, for instance, the idea would be to take stem cells from a heat resilient individual to a sensitive one to transfer resilience in the face of heat waves,” he explained.

Rosental is a member of The Shraga Segal Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Genetics in the Faculty of Health Sciences and the Center for Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cells at BGU. Researchers from BGU’s Goldman Sonnenfeldt School of Sustainability and Climate Change also took part.

The team collaborated with researchers from the University of Miami, Stanford University and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

