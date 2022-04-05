Photo Credit: Majdi Fathi/TPS

An explosion occurred on Tuesday in a military post belonging to the Islamic Jihad terror organization, apparently the result of a “work accident.”

Reports indicate the terrorists were attempting to test-launch a rocket when the explosion occurred.

The terror organizations in the Gaza Strip, chiefly Hamas, test their armaments on a daily basis, firing several rockets into the sea while attempting to improve the accuracy and range of their rockets ahead of another attack on Israel.