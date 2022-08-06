Photo Credit: Attia Muhammed / Flash 90
Gazans inspect damage caused by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, on August 6, 2022.

Israeli combat pilots killed Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) southern Gaza commander Khaled Mansour in an air strike Saturday night in Rafah, a Gaza city on the border with Egypt.

The Israel Air Force killed multiple senior PIJ commanders since the start of Operation Breaking Dawn on Friday.

Among those eliminated was Taysir al-Jaba’ri, the PIJ commander for northern Gaza who was killed Friday. Al-Jaba’ri succeeded Baha Abu al-Ata, who was killed in 2019 by Israel in a targeted assassination.

Senior PIJ combat commander Bilal Nimr Abu Amsha was also targeted and killed on Friday by Israeli warplanes as he drove a vehicle near the Palestine Tower in Gaza City.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
