Israeli combat pilots killed Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) southern Gaza commander Khaled Mansour in an air strike Saturday night in Rafah, a Gaza city on the border with Egypt.
The Israel Air Force killed multiple senior PIJ commanders since the start of Operation Breaking Dawn on Friday.
Among those eliminated was Taysir al-Jaba’ri, the PIJ commander for northern Gaza who was killed Friday. Al-Jaba’ri succeeded Baha Abu al-Ata, who was killed in 2019 by Israel in a targeted assassination.
Senior PIJ combat commander Bilal Nimr Abu Amsha was also targeted and killed on Friday by Israeli warplanes as he drove a vehicle near the Palestine Tower in Gaza City.